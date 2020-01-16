Lyndon Station man arrested for maintaining a Kildare drug trafficking house

A Lyndon Station man is under arrest after allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking house in Kildare.

Robert Watters, 54, of Lyndon Station is charged with felonies possession of a short-barreled shotgun, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of felony bail jumping. Watters is also charged with misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges and the shotgun charge, and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 9 Detective Shawn Skiles and Detective Ben Goehring executed a search warrant at a residence known to be occupied by Anthony Ricca. Ricca was known to sell heroin and methamphetamine from the residence, which is owned by Robert Watters.