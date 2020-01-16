Lyndon Station man arrested for maintaining a Kildare drug trafficking house

A Lyndon Station man is under arrest after allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking house in Kildare.
Robert Watters, 54, of Lyndon Station is charged with felonies possession of a short-barreled shotgun, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of felony bail jumping. Watters is also charged with misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony bail jumping charges and the shotgun charge, and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 9 Detective Shawn Skiles and Detective Ben Goehring executed a search warrant at a residence known to be occupied by Anthony Ricca. Ricca was known to sell heroin and methamphetamine from the residence, which is owned by Robert Watters.
Police located Watters in a camper trailer at the residence. Inside the trailer the officers found multiple items of illicit substances and drug paraphernalia. Among the illicit substances were one gram of a clear white chunky substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
A search of a second camper trailer at the residence revealed numerous firearms, additional illicit substances, and additional drug paraphernalia. About 1.8 grams of marijuana were found inside the trailer along with smoking devices, a digital scale, and a grinder.
Of the firearms, a single-shot shotgun appeared to have been modified to a shortened barrel length, and the rear butt stock of the weapon was shortened. The shotgun measured 27.9375 inches, over the mandated 26 inches of overall length. However, the barrel measured 16.9375 inches, under the mandated 18 inch length.
Goehring interviewed Watters after advising him of his Miranda rights verbally and in writing. Watters admitted to ownership of the shotgun, and claimed he received the firearm in that state from an unnamed “kid.” Watters indicated he believed the barrel was long enough and he knew the requirement of 18 inches, but thought the overall length might not meet the length required by law.
Watters posted a cash bond of $1,000 on Dec. 13. He is scheduled for a plea hearing April 30 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.