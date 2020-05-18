Lyndon Station man arrested for third OWI in Reedsburg, vehicle bursts into flames after crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lyndon Station man was arrested in Reedsburg for his third drunken driving offense following a crash where the vehicle he was driving allegedly burst into flames.

Lucas Triggs, 29, of Lyndon Station, was arrested May 17 for Operating While Intoxicated 3rd offense and was also charged with Operating after Revocation due to OWI, according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sauk County officials were notified of a vehicle on fire at 2:29 a.m. on Golf Course Road near the intersection with Junction Road in the town of Reedsburg, according to the press release. Sauk County officials were dispatched to the scene along with members of the Reedsburg Fire Department and Reedsburg EMS.

According to the press release, officials found the vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Ram, had allegedly been in a crash prior to starting on fire and becoming fully engulfed in flames. A small portion of the wooded area around the vehicle also caught fire as a result. Officers discovered Triggs about 100 yards away from the burning vehicle hiding in a wooded area, according to the release.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.