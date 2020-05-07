Lyndon Station man charged for meth after welfare check

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lyndon Station man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine on his person while attempting a welfare check after a domestic incident.

Jacob Lucht, 25, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:09 a.m. April 27, Trooper LaQuinta Murray and Allen Platt were on duty when they were notified of an attempt to locate Jacob Lucht for a welfare check after a domestic incident. Lucht was thought to be traveling to Lyndon Station driving a tan vehicle, and the officers were informed by Adams County that Lucht had several warrants for his arrest.

After parking in an area near Lucht’s home, Platt and Murray observed the vehicle described by dispatch turn into an alley and park. The officers pulled in front of the vehicle where they saw Lucht exiting the vehicle.