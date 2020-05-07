Lyndon Station man charged for meth after welfare check

A Lyndon Station man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found methamphetamine on his person while attempting a welfare check after a domestic incident.
Jacob Lucht, 25, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:09 a.m. April 27, Trooper LaQuinta Murray and Allen Platt were on duty when they were notified of an attempt to locate Jacob Lucht for a welfare check after a domestic incident. Lucht was thought to be traveling to Lyndon Station driving a tan vehicle, and the officers were informed by Adams County that Lucht had several warrants for his arrest.
After parking in an area near Lucht’s home, Platt and Murray observed the vehicle described by dispatch turn into an alley and park. The officers pulled in front of the vehicle where they saw Lucht exiting the vehicle.
Platt exited the squad car and made contact with Lucht as a deputy arrived on scene. Platt and the deputy requested Lucht place his hands behind his back, after which Murray stated Lucht “actively resisted by violently pulling his arms away” from the officers.
The three officers blanketed Lucht’s arms, after which, according to the complaint, Lucht began to “tense his body aggressively and attempted to run away from them.”
Lucht was taken to the ground and told he was under arrest, during which he continued to resist by thrashing his body and pulling his arms away. Platt warned Lucht he would be tased if he did not comply, after which Lucht began complying and was placed in handcuffs.
The officers searched Lucht, finding several items. According to Lucht, one of the items, a silver capsule container, “wasn’t his” and was found on the ground when he dropped his phone.
Upon examining the items found on Lucht, the officers discovered a black felt bag. Inside the bag was a silver capsule containing small green paper and a white powdery/crystal like substance, a small plastic bag containing a crystal like substance and a folded straw containing a white powdery substance.
Lucht was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A field test of the substances confirmed the presence of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed 0.9 grams.
Lucht is scheduled for an initial appearance Aug. 12 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
