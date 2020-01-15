Lyndon Station man pleads guilty to meth charges after selling drugs from residence

A Lyndon Station man has pled guilty to felony meth charges after he sold heroin and methamphetamine to a police confidential informant in a controlled buy.
Anthony Ricca, 36, of Lyndon Station was charged with felonies delivery of methamphetamine, repeater; manufacturing or delivering heroin less than three grams, repeater; and two counts of bail jumping, repeater.
Ricca faced up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for both the methamphetamine charge and the heroin charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of felony bail jumping.
As Ricca has previously been convicted of felony forgery — uttering within a five-year period prior to this arrest, he faced up to an additional six years in prison for the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:16 a.m. Dec. 9 Detective Shawn Skiles was working with the Juneau County Drug Task Force, in conjunction with Elroy Police Chief Tony Green, to perform a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Anthony Ricca in Kildare.
Green met with the confidential informant, supplied the confidential informant with items necessary to purchase the methamphetamine, and searched both the confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle for illicit substances.
The confidential informant drove to a residence in Kildare, where he parked and made contact with Ricca in the driveway of the residence. Ricca took methamphetamine from another vehicle and handed it to the confidential informant for $100 of money supplied by the police.
After buying the methamphetamine, the confidential informant drove to the meet location under constant visual surveillance, where he met with Green. Green searched the confidential informant and the vehicle, and retrieved the methamphetamine.
A field test of the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, with packaging, weighed 1.5 grams.
At about 3:18 p.m. Dec. 9, Green and Skiles were still working together in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force. The confidential informant, as part of the operation, arranged to buy heroin from Ricca.
Green again met with the confidential informant, supplied the confidential informant with items necessary to purchase the heroin, and searched both the confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle for illicit substances.
The confidential informant drove once more to the same residence in Kildare, where he parked and made contact with an unknown male in the driveway of the residence. The male directed the confidential informant to a pole shed on the property, where the confidential informant made contact with Ricca.
After a brief conversation with Ricca, Ricca handed the confidential informant two folded pieces of cardboard containing heroin in exchange for $100 of money supplied by the police.
After buying the heroin, the confidential informant drove to the meet location under constant visual surveillance, where he met with Green. Green searched the confidential informant and the vehicle, and retrieved the heroin.
A field test of the substance tested positive for heroin. The combined heroin weighed 0.4 grams.
Ricca appeared in court at the Juneau County Justice Center Jan. 6, where he pled guilty to the methamphetamine charge. Each of the other charges were read in and dismissed, and the repeater modifications were also dropped from the charges.
Ricca was sentenced to 18 months initial confinement, followed by 18 months of extended supervision.
