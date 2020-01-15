Lyndon Station man pleads guilty to meth charges after selling drugs from residence

The confidential informant drove to a residence in Kildare, where he parked and made contact with Ricca in the driveway of the residence. Ricca took methamphetamine from another vehicle and handed it to the confidential informant for $100 of money supplied by the police.

After buying the methamphetamine, the confidential informant drove to the meet location under constant visual surveillance, where he met with Green. Green searched the confidential informant and the vehicle, and retrieved the methamphetamine.

A field test of the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, with packaging, weighed 1.5 grams.

At about 3:18 p.m. Dec. 9, Green and Skiles were still working together in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force. The confidential informant, as part of the operation, arranged to buy heroin from Ricca.

Green again met with the confidential informant, supplied the confidential informant with items necessary to purchase the heroin, and searched both the confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle for illicit substances.