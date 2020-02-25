Lyndon Station traffic stop leads to Ecstasy, marijuana charges for Illinois man

Platt then made contact with the adult passenger and read her the Miranda warning. She agreed to speak, stating she was unaware of the pills and if she had known of the pills, she would have tried to hide them to avoid getting into trouble. After explaining Combs also denied ownership of the pills, the adult passenger was placed under arrest.

After informing Combs that both adults were being placed under arrest, Combs recanted his previous denial of the pill ownership and said they were his pills. As a result of the changed story, the adult female passengers and the minors were allowed to leave the scene while Combs was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Upon review of the video from his squad car, Platt could hear Combs stating he “was cooked,” that he is going to go to jail, that the amount of pills is “a lot,” and that he should have thrown the pills out the window. Combs later pulled a bag out of his crotch area and gave it to the passenger, who placed it in her crotch area. Combs then pulled all of the money out of his wallet, which Platt estimated to be between $200 and $500, and gave it to the passenger.