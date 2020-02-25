Lyndon Station traffic stop leads to Ecstasy, marijuana charges for Illinois man

An Illinois man is under arrest for possession with intent to deliver after police allegedly found 200 Ecstasy pills during a traffic stop on the interstate near Lyndon Station.
Jatun Combs, 39, of Dolton, Illinois is charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances, greater than 50 grams, and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
If convicted, Combs faces up to 40 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000 for the intent to deliver offense, and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the possession of THC offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
State Trooper Allan Platt observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:35 p.m. Feb. 3 on Interstate 90/94 near milepost 77. A radar reading of the vehicle’s speed read 97 mph, with the vehicle traveling in a 70 mph speed limit zone.
Platt initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, later identified as Jutan Combs. An adult female passenger and two juvenile passengers were also observed in the vehicle.
After Platt explained to Combs the reason for the stop, Platt detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Combs stated he was driving fast as he needed to use the restroom. Asked if there was marijuana in the car, Combs denied the presence of the drug in the vehicle.
Platt asked the occupants to exit the car, and performed a search of both Combs and the adult passenger, finding nothing of evidentiary value. Combs stated he smoked a marijuana “blunt” in Chicago at about 9 p.m.
Combs, the oldest juvenile and the adult passenger were detained in the back of Platt’s squad car while Platt performed a records check of Combs and the adult passenger. Combs’ check revealed an “extensive” criminal history and prior drug convictions.
After receiving the records check, Platt performed a search of Combs’ vehicle. The search uncovered scent masking spray, cigars, a bag containing a green leafy substance, and a bag containing two salt shakers with an assortment of varying colors of pills.
Inspecting the pills, Platt observed a Superman logo on one side and a line down the center of the other side of the pill, consistent with the appearance of MDMA or Ecstasy pills. A later count of the pills put the number of pills at 200, with the amount of pills leading Platt to believe the pills were intended for distribution.
After reading Combs his Miranda warning, Combs agreed to speak with Platt. He admitted the marijuana was his, and stated it was the same marijuana he admitted to smoking earlier, but denied knowing anything about the pills. Combs was then handcuffed and seated in the back of another officer’s squad car.
Platt then made contact with the adult passenger and read her the Miranda warning. She agreed to speak, stating she was unaware of the pills and if she had known of the pills, she would have tried to hide them to avoid getting into trouble. After explaining Combs also denied ownership of the pills, the adult passenger was placed under arrest.
After informing Combs that both adults were being placed under arrest, Combs recanted his previous denial of the pill ownership and said they were his pills. As a result of the changed story, the adult female passengers and the minors were allowed to leave the scene while Combs was transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Upon review of the video from his squad car, Platt could hear Combs stating he “was cooked,” that he is going to go to jail, that the amount of pills is “a lot,” and that he should have thrown the pills out the window. Combs later pulled a bag out of his crotch area and gave it to the passenger, who placed it in her crotch area. Combs then pulled all of the money out of his wallet, which Platt estimated to be between $200 and $500, and gave it to the passenger.
After the juvenile and adult passenger were released, Combs was observed making a phone call where he informs another man “I got pulled over in Wisconsin man they ginna lock me up,” and admitted to having Ecstasy pills. Combs requested the man get him a lawyer.
Combs was released on a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for an initial appearance Feb. 26 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.