Lyndon Station woman accused of crashing stolen truck after police chase

A Lyndon Station woman is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly stealing a truck then fleeing from officers in a high speed chase through the town of Lemonweir before crashing into a forest on private property.
Alexandria Challoner, 26, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal.
If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the fleeing an officer and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent charges; up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the recklessly endangering safety charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5:43 a.m. May 21 Deputy Jay Helixon was requested to assist Officer Adam Noe for a suspicious activity complaint in the town of Lemonweir. Upon arrival a male and female were sitting in the ditch in front of a business.
Noe advised Helixon of the identifications he was given for the two individuals. Helixon identified the male as Barry Riddle, which was different from the name given to Noe, from previous law enforcement contacts. Riddle was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail, and was later charged with felony theft of movable property between $5,000 and $10,000.
The female, who was identified as KKR, was not arrested. After returning to the sheriff’s office. Helizon learned the female was actually Alexandria Challoner. Challoner had multiple warrants from Sauk and Juneau Counties.
Noe and Helixon returned to the town of Lemonweir and searched for Challoner. While patrolling Helixon observed Challoner drive past him in a truck. The license plates of the truck came back expired with no vehicle associated.
Helixon attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating his emergency lights and siren. Challoner proceeded through
a stop sign without stopping before going onto Highway K, where she reached speeds of up 95 mph. During the pursuit Helixon was informed the truck matched the description of a vehicle stolen the previous night.
As Challoner exited the highway she nearly flipped the truck going over a driveway. She then drove through a chain blocking a private driveway. Helixon followed Challoner through the more than 200 acre property until she went through a muddy area, at which point he terminated pursuit.
Helixon returned to the outside of the property and patrolled the ditch line, but did not observe any tracks leaving the property. While walking the tree line he observed the truck 40-50 yards away stuck in the woods on a loggin/UTV trail, with the door open and the truck unoccupied.
After contacting the property owner and removing the truck Helixon was informed the keys Riddle had in his pocket were the keys to the stolen truck. Both Riddle and Challoner’s property were found inside the truck.
Challoner is scheduled for a plea hearing Sept. 7 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.