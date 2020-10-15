Lyndon Station woman arrested for meth after drugs found during traffic stop

One of the officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and performed a search on her person, finding nothing of evidentiary value. The driver was asked to stay on the push bumper of Raabe’s patrol unit.

The passenger in the front seat was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched, with nothing of evidentiary value found. Lastly, Szwab was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched, with nothing of evidentiary value found.

Raabe and another officer began a search of the vehicle. During a search of the trunk, Szwab asked Raabe to not drop her laundry on the ground and indicated the contents of the trunk belonged to her.

Szwab requested to speak to Raabe away from the other occupants of the vehicle. Szwab told Raabe she had Narcan and “maybe one or two clean rigs” in the trunk. Rigs is a term for hypodermic needles.

Asked if there was anything “loaded” in the needles, Szwab replied “No, sir,” and confirmed ownership of the items in the trunk.

Inside a backpack, a package of plastic baggies was found. Also found in Szwab’s possession was an orange capped hypodermic needle with a crystal like substance inside. Another hypodermic needle with an unknown clear liquid was found in a purse, and a third unused needle was found in the same location.