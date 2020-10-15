Lyndon Station woman arrested for meth after drugs found during traffic stop

A Lyndon Station woman is facing drug charges after police in Mauston allegedly found methamphetamine in her vehicle using a K9 during a traffic stop.
Anna Szwab, 24, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony charge she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:26 p.m. Aug. 4, Officer Brian Raabe of the Mauston Police Department was on patrol at East State Street in Mauston when he observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.
Raabe positioned his patrol unit behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, with the vehicle coming to a stop inside a parking lot. Raabe activated his bodycam to record the stop.
After introducing himself and stating the reason for the stop, the driver indicated she believed she stopped at the stop sign. Raabe stated she did not come to a full stop. Two other individuals were identified in the vehicle, a front seat passenger and a woman later identified as Anna Szwab in the rear seats.
While Raabe was speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, Officer Adam Noe and his K9 partner Pilot, and another officer, arrived to the scene. Noe notified the driver Pilot was going to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle. During the open air sniff Pilot alerted Noe to illegal substances coming from the vehicle.
One of the officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and performed a search on her person, finding nothing of evidentiary value. The driver was asked to stay on the push bumper of Raabe’s patrol unit.
The passenger in the front seat was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched, with nothing of evidentiary value found. Lastly, Szwab was asked to step out of the vehicle and was searched, with nothing of evidentiary value found.
Raabe and another officer began a search of the vehicle. During a search of the trunk, Szwab asked Raabe to not drop her laundry on the ground and indicated the contents of the trunk belonged to her.
Szwab requested to speak to Raabe away from the other occupants of the vehicle. Szwab told Raabe she had Narcan and “maybe one or two clean rigs” in the trunk. Rigs is a term for hypodermic needles.
Asked if there was anything “loaded” in the needles, Szwab replied “No, sir,” and confirmed ownership of the items in the trunk.
Inside a backpack, a package of plastic baggies was found. Also found in Szwab’s possession was an orange capped hypodermic needle with a crystal like substance inside. Another hypodermic needle with an unknown clear liquid was found in a purse, and a third unused needle was found in the same location.
Raabe asked Szwab again if the items in the trunk were hers, to which she replied “all the clothing, yeah.” Asked what was loaded in one of the needles Szwab replied “I’m guessing he says that it’s… he believes it to be up.”
Szwab stated she was unaware of the needle with the crystal like substance. Asked what the liquid inside the needle was, Szwab replied she guessed “Twack.” Asked what “Twack” is, Szwab did not give an answer and told Raabe he knows what it is.
Raabe informed Szwab she was under arrest and she was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident.
A test of the crystal like substance came back with a positive result for methamphetamine. Raabe did not test the other substance, as he was unsure what the substance could be and did not know what test to use.
Szwab is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 29 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
