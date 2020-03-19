Lyndon Station woman facing drug charges after allegedly overdosing on heroin, cocaine

A Lyndon Station woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found her overdosed on cocaine after she failed to pick up her child from daycare.
Amanda Little, 37, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of cocaine second and subsequent offense, felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols second and subsequent offense, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:28 p.m. Feb. 7 Deputy Matthew Bourgeois was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon Station for a possible overdose.
After arriving at the scene Bourgeois met with Mauston EMS and Lyndon Fire, who were already on scene. Fire Chief Whaley stated he had found what he believed to be drugs and paraphernalia on the night stand in the residence.
Among the items found in the home were a medicine cup with a white rock substance, a baggy with a green leafy substance, and a grinder with a leafy green substance. Paraphernalia included two pipes with burnt residue inside, three copper filters, a plastic straw with white residue inside, a metal rod, and a baggie with white residue.
A woman, identified as Amanda Little, was found in the bedroom. Bourgeois asked Little what had happened, to which she replied she was trying to go to sleep. She admitted to using narcotics, including heroin and crack, which she used in close proximity to each other. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but a medical complication during transportation led to her needing to be transported by Med Flight.
Bourgeois interviewed a witness, who stated a friend received a call from Little’s child’s babysitter. The friend went to Little’s house after receiving the call, where the friend found Little tuning blue and unresponsive in bed.
In an interview with the friend, the friend told Bourgeois once he found Little he began CPR. Once EMS arrived he left to pick up the child.
A test of the white rock substance gave a positive result for cocaine or cocaine based substance. A test of the leafy green substance resulted in a positive for THC.
Little is scheduled for an initial appearance March 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center.