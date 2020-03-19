Lyndon Station woman facing drug charges after allegedly overdosing on heroin, cocaine

A Lyndon Station woman is facing drug charges after police allegedly found her overdosed on cocaine after she failed to pick up her child from daycare.

Amanda Little, 37, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of cocaine second and subsequent offense, felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols second and subsequent offense, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:28 p.m. Feb. 7 Deputy Matthew Bourgeois was dispatched to a residence in Lyndon Station for a possible overdose.

After arriving at the scene Bourgeois met with Mauston EMS and Lyndon Fire, who were already on scene. Fire Chief Whaley stated he had found what he believed to be drugs and paraphernalia on the night stand in the residence.

Among the items found in the home were a medicine cup with a white rock substance, a baggy with a green leafy substance, and a grinder with a leafy green substance. Paraphernalia included two pipes with burnt residue inside, three copper filters, a plastic straw with white residue inside, a metal rod, and a baggie with white residue.