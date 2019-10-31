A Madison man and a 13-year-old juvenile were arrested Oct. 30 after a concealed handgun, drugs and counterfeit money were found in their vehicle in connection with an alleged theft.
Reedsburg police were dispatched to a local business at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 30 for the report of a possible theft, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. The business staff was able to provide a vehicle description as the individuals departed and officers located the vehicle a short time later.
The driver, Devin R. Cooper, 19 of Madison, had a loaded 9mm handgun concealed on his person, according to the release. Officers also found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit $100 US currency inside the vehicle.
Police arrested Cooper for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A 13-year-old juvenile from Madison was arrested for Attempted Theft of a Firearm. Cody J Vallo, 21, of Madison was arrested on a Department of Corrections Warrant. Three juveniles involved in the incident were transported back to Madison.
Police are still investigating the possible use of counterfeit money in the area and encourage anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.
