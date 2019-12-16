Madison man, accused in burglaries, placed on $25,000 cash bond

JUNEAU – A 20-year-old Madison man, who is already going through Dodge County Courts for burglary charges, was placed on a $25,000 cash bond on Monday morning for allegedly breaking into Forefront Dermatology in Beaver Dam last summer.

Momodou K. Jammeh appeared in Dodge County Court on Monday for felony charges of burglary, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. If convicted on those offenses, he could face up to 26 years in prison and a $65,000 fine.

Jammeh also faces charges in Dodge County for breaking into Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., Beaver Dam, on Sept. 4. Jammeh is charged with felony counts of burglary to a building or a dwelling, possession of burglarious tools and two counts of bail jumping. In addition, he faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 28 years in prison and a $65,000 fine if convicted on all the charges for the Sept. 5 incident He is currently in Dodge County Jail after being placed on a$25,000 cash bond.

According to the most recent criminal complaint, jewelry was reported stolen from Forefront Dermatology Clinic, 700 Hillcrest Court, on July 17 at 7:50 a.m. A window was broken to gain entry into the building. There was also a knife found outside of the building.