Madison man accused of felony false imprisonment in Columbia County

A 30-year-old Madison man is accused of false imprisonment near the Portage One Stop in the township of Pacific.

Ryan Robert Hisel faces up to eight years in prison for the felony and also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy met with the victim in the early morning of June 5 near the business at Crawford Road. According to the criminal complaint, Hisel, at about 2 a.m., had been waiting in the parking lot where she worked and got into the driver’s side of her vehicle. She told him to get out of the vehicle, but when Hisel didn’t listen, she entered the passenger’s side of the vehicle so that he wouldn’t drive away with it.

Hisel reportedly drove “all over” Columbia County while they argued and at one point Hisel took away the victim’s cell phone and wouldn’t give it back. When the victim left the vehicle near County Highway G, Hisel kept driving the vehicle in front of her so that she couldn’t walk and she eventually got back inside of the vehicle.