Madison man accused of felony false imprisonment in Columbia County

A 30-year-old Madison man is accused of false imprisonment near the Portage One Stop in the township of Pacific.
Ryan Robert Hisel faces up to eight years in prison for the felony and also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy met with the victim in the early morning of June 5 near the business at Crawford Road. According to the criminal complaint, Hisel, at about 2 a.m., had been waiting in the parking lot where she worked and got into the driver’s side of her vehicle. She told him to get out of the vehicle, but when Hisel didn’t listen, she entered the passenger’s side of the vehicle so that he wouldn’t drive away with it.
Hisel reportedly drove “all over” Columbia County while they argued and at one point Hisel took away the victim’s cell phone and wouldn’t give it back. When the victim left the vehicle near County Highway G, Hisel kept driving the vehicle in front of her so that she couldn’t walk and she eventually got back inside of the vehicle.
Hisel grabbed and pulled the victim’s hair numerous times while driving, the complaint states. He eventually agreed to go back to the Portage One Stop to get his vehicle and go home, but when they got there, Hisel pulled her hair and shoved her down to the floor of the vehicle and refused to let her out for at least an hour, at one point grabbing her ankles and pinning her inside the vehicle.
The complaint states Hisel hit the victim with a closed fist in the shoulder and face before she was able to get out of the vehicle and dial 911. Hisel then left the area in his own vehicle. The deputy observed a fresh cut on the victim’s face during the interview.
Hisel reportedly told the deputy the victim had asked him to drive her around in her van and said they had argued and yelled at each other. Hisel also said something physical “may” have happened and admitted to grabbing the victim more than once. He said he kept telling the victim to stay in the vehicle so they could continue to talk.
Hisel is free on a $10,000 signature bond and has a pretrial conference June 29 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
In January, Hisel was convicted of misdemeanor battery in Columbia County and was ordered to complete domestic abuse counseling, complete an alcohol and other drug abuse assessment and follow through with any treatment recommendations, according to online court records.
Noah Vernau
