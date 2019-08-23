A man who prosecutors say robbed a Portage bank at gunpoint, restrained the employees with zip ties and led police on a high-speed chase to Madison last week is in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey James Parker, 40, of Madison, is charged with robbery of a financial institution and faces six other felony counts of false imprisonment in Columbia County Circuit Court.
During an initial court appearance Thursday, Judge Todd Hepler set a $50,000 cash bond for Parker and ordered him not to possess any weapons or visit Summit Credit Union in Portage.
A preliminary hearing for Parker is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28. Amanda Riek with the public defender's office was listed as Parker's attorney.
Parker could face up to 76 years in prison and $160,000 in legal fines if convicted.
According to a criminal complaint, the Portage Police Department responded at 5:58 p.m., Aug. 16, to Summit Credit Union, 110 Henry Drive, for a report of a strong-armed robbery.
A woman told police a man in a hood − later identified as Parker − had entered the bank with a gun, told everyone to get on the ground and yelled, "Put your hands up!"
When the woman raised her hands and began to lie down, Parker told her, "Not you. You get the drawers."
As she was clearing out several drawers, Parker told her not to place any dye packs or false currency into the a bag.
"Give me all of the money. No funny business," he said, according to the complaint.
Once every drawer was empty, Parker asked her, "Is that it?"
According to the complaint, Parker then ordered the woman to the ground face down and restrained a total of six people with zip ties before he left the bank.
Moments later, the credit union's manager emerged from a back office and ran over to untie everyone.
Several other bank employees provided statements on scene to police.
Bank staff told police Parker had taken $11,312.99 during the incident.
After the robbery, Columbia County Sheriff's deputies located a silver Ford Fusion that matched the suspect vehicle's description headed south on Interstate 39. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, and the suspect vehicle accelerated.
Deputies and other law enforcement officers pursued the suspect vehicle down the Interstate at speeds of more than 100 mph.
The suspect vehicle exited I-39 onto Highway 51 and proceeded westbound on East Washington Avenue in Madison.
The suspect vehicle then hit another vehicle at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Stoughton Road in Madison. Police then arrested the driver, identified as Parker.
A Columbia County Sheriff's deputy drove Parker to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, where he was medically cleared before being taken to the Columbia County jail.
According to the complaint, Parker told the deputy, "I wish you was driving this slow when you were chasing me." When the squad car passed by Summit Credit Union, Parker said, "Taking me back to the scene of the crime."
Portage police detectives executed a search warrant of Parker's car and found a black hooded sweatshirt, white plastic zip ties, a cardboard dealer-style license plate and $11,259 inside a white pillow case. Deputies reportedly found $100 in cash on Parker's person at the jail.
