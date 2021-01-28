Madison man allegedly found with MDMA, THC during move to New Lisbon

A Madison man who said he was in the process of moving to New Lisbon allegedly had MDMA and marijuana in one of his bags.
Ryan Hall, 35, of Madison is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – second and subsequent offense and felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols – second and subsequent offense. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:36 p.m. Nov. 14, Trooper Collin Koval was parked in Mauston by Highway 12/16 and Water Street when he observed a vehicle traveling 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.
Koval approached the vehicle, identified himself and stated the reason for the stop. The driver, identified as Ryan Hall, said he knew he was going about 55 miles per hour but his GPS device said that 55 miles per hour was the speed limit.
During the stop Koval observed an “unusual” number of boxes and bags in the vehicle. According to Hall, he was in the process of moving to a house in New Lisbon. Hall did not maintain eye contact during the interaction and was continuously shifting in his seat.
Koval returned to his vehicle to run a records check and request a K9 unit. While running the records check the K9 gave a positive alert to Hall’s vehicle.
After informing Hall of the positive alert, Hall was detained, searched and placed in the back of the squad car. A search of the vehicle revealed a pack of rolling papers on the front passenger seat.
During the search, Hall began pounding on the window of the squad car. When asked why he was pounding on the window, Hall told Koval there was a bag in the trunk containing marijuana. A search of the trunk located a bag with a container inside.
Inside of the container was a plastic bag with four pills and a leafy green substance. The pills tested positive for MDMA using a field test kit. According to Hall, the drugs were not his, but he had put them in the bag because he found them in the house from which he was moving.
Hall was placed under arrest. A later test and weighing of the suspected drugs received positive results for MDMA in the amount of 1.2 grams and THC in the amount of 0.9 grams.
Hall is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance Mar. 3 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.