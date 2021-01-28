Madison man allegedly found with MDMA, THC during move to New Lisbon

A Madison man who said he was in the process of moving to New Lisbon allegedly had MDMA and marijuana in one of his bags.

Ryan Hall, 35, of Madison is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – second and subsequent offense and felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols – second and subsequent offense. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:36 p.m. Nov. 14, Trooper Collin Koval was parked in Mauston by Highway 12/16 and Water Street when he observed a vehicle traveling 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Koval approached the vehicle, identified himself and stated the reason for the stop. The driver, identified as Ryan Hall, said he knew he was going about 55 miles per hour but his GPS device said that 55 miles per hour was the speed limit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the stop Koval observed an “unusual” number of boxes and bags in the vehicle. According to Hall, he was in the process of moving to a house in New Lisbon. Hall did not maintain eye contact during the interaction and was continuously shifting in his seat.