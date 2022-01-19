Madison man allegedly smashes items in Mauston store, claims he is FBI agent

A Madison man allegedly smashed items in a Mauston business while trying to get free products and later told police he was an FBI agent, leading to felony charges.
Devin McGrane, 21, of Madison is charged with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanors bail jumping, impersonating a police officer and disorderly conduct. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 12:56 p.m. Dec. 20 Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch responded to a damage to property call for a business located on East State Street in Mauston. Officers arrested a fleeing suspect, Devin McGrane, who was traveling on State Street.
Zilisch responded to the business where he spoke with the staff member working during the incident. The employee said McGrane had been to the business previously and was told not to come back after several unwanted attempts to get free products the week prior.
According to the employee, McGrane entered the store on Dec. 20 and stated “Are you going to comply now.” He then grabbed a glass art piece and smashed it on the floor. The employee said they felt threatened by McGrane.
A customer in the store who witnessed the incident state McGrane came in the store saying “I bet you will comply now,” grabbed an art piece and smashed it then exited, after which the police were called and told McGrane was walking west down the street.
During a second phone interview with the employee, the employee stated they feared for their life during the encounter and believed McGrane would have attacked the employee if not for other customers being present in the store.
The employee estimated the art piece to be worth about $600. The value of the piece was later determined by the owner of the store to be $3,600.
After being transported to the Juneau County Jail an officer heard McGrane speaking with the booking deputy, who McGrane told he was an FBI agent when asked for his occupation. McGrane said he conducts criminal investigations. On McGranes booking sheet his employer is listed as the FBI, and when speaking with an officer McGrane said he worked for the federal government and was in Mauston on business doing “the good work.”
An officer looked up McGrane’s Facebook page, on which McGrane claims to work at “The First Initiative Protocol.” The address listed for the business is 303 Mansion Street, the address of Mauston City Hall and the Mauston Police Department.