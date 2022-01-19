Madison man allegedly smashes items in Mauston store, claims he is FBI agent

A customer in the store who witnessed the incident state McGrane came in the store saying “I bet you will comply now,” grabbed an art piece and smashed it then exited, after which the police were called and told McGrane was walking west down the street.

During a second phone interview with the employee, the employee stated they feared for their life during the encounter and believed McGrane would have attacked the employee if not for other customers being present in the store.

The employee estimated the art piece to be worth about $600. The value of the piece was later determined by the owner of the store to be $3,600.

After being transported to the Juneau County Jail an officer heard McGrane speaking with the booking deputy, who McGrane told he was an FBI agent when asked for his occupation. McGrane said he conducts criminal investigations. On McGranes booking sheet his employer is listed as the FBI, and when speaking with an officer McGrane said he worked for the federal government and was in Mauston on business doing “the good work.”