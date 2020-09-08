Madison man arrested for alleged 6th OWI after found driving in the ditch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison man found allegedly driving drunk in a ditch posted a $1,000 cash bond Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Anthony F. Skibba Jr., 37, faces felony charges of sixth offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Gallagher found Skibba in a southbound ditch around midnight Aug. 28 along State Highway 23 near Highland Road in the Town of Westfield.

The deputy saw a vehicle with its lights on driving slowly along the ditch driving in the opposite direction of traffic. When the officer shined a spotlight, according to the complaint, Skibba turned off his headlights. The deputy reportedly saw tire marks on the road.

According to the complaint, when the officer moved toward the vehicle, he could see tall grass moving but did not see Skibba until he got out of the driver’s side of the car and walked up to the shoulder of the highway.