Madison man arrested for alleged 6th OWI after found driving in the ditch

A Madison man found allegedly driving drunk in a ditch posted a $1,000 cash bond Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Anthony F. Skibba Jr., 37, faces felony charges of sixth offense driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited alcohol content.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Gallagher found Skibba in a southbound ditch around midnight Aug. 28 along State Highway 23 near Highland Road in the Town of Westfield.
The deputy saw a vehicle with its lights on driving slowly along the ditch driving in the opposite direction of traffic. When the officer shined a spotlight, according to the complaint, Skibba turned off his headlights. The deputy reportedly saw tire marks on the road.
According to the complaint, when the officer moved toward the vehicle, he could see tall grass moving but did not see Skibba until he got out of the driver’s side of the car and walked up to the shoulder of the highway.
Skibba allegedly told the deputy that he was driving to a friend’s house when he swerved to avoid a deer and ended up in the ditch. According to the complaint, Skibba admitted to drinking beer while spending time at a friend’s house in Reedsburg. A breath test revealed he had a 0.126% alcohol level. Skibba was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and taken to the Sauk County jail for blood tests.
According to court records, Skibba was convicted of OWIs in Wisconsin in November 2005, January 2009, August 2009, February 2011 and December 2016.
Skibba faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines up to $50,000. He could also have his driver’s license permanently revoked with the stipulation that he be allowed to reapply in 10 years. Skibba is set to return to court Nov. 3.
