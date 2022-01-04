Madison man charged with sexual assault of child in Columbia County

A man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child in Columbia County following an alleged incident in Wisconsin Dells.

Ernest M. Bohanon, 24, Madison, has been charged with second degree sexual assault of a child, a class C felony, and child enticement – sexual contact, a class D felony, in Columbia County.

At his initial appearance Bohanon appeared via video in custody Dec. 28. Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set his cash bond at $500 with standard felony conditions including no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

Online records show Bohanon has bonded out and is no longer in Columbia County custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Dells Police Officer observed a forensic interview of a 10-year-old victim at the Columbia County Department of Health and Human Services building in Portage.

The victim alleged Bohanon was laying with the victim on Dec. 22 and touched the victim's buttocks over their underwear. The victim told said they were very uncomfortable and asked Bohanon to leave.

The complaint states the alleged assaults took place in the city of Wisconsin Dells on Dec. 16.