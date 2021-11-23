Madison man faces multiple OWI charges

A man has been charged with a fourth offense of drunken driving in Columbia County. In Dane County he was charged with the same crime and is also facing OWI 5th or 6th offense in Dane County.

Marcel P. Martino, 33, Madison, remains in custody as he waits for the preliminary hearing on Wednesday. He is charged with OWI 4th, a class H felony, along with two felony counts of bail jumping and a single count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

At Martino’s initial appearance last week Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set a cash bond on $2,500 with standard felony conditions and he is not to go upon premise where alcohol is sold or consumed, he also ordered Martino to not possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 17 just after 6 p.m. reports of a red pickup truck driving complaint was made to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was nearby and responded to the report.

The truck was seen traveling north on Highway 188. The deputy reported the driver side tires crossing the centerline and followed the truck until it turned westbound onto Highway 60.

