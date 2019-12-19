Madison man faces OWI, other charges after town of Merrimac disturbance

A man who fled police after a disturbance at a residence in Merrimac was released from jail after paying a $200 cash bond Wednesday on charges of felony possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated.

Steven D. Skuldt, 27, of Madison, was arrested by Sauk County sheriff’s deputies after a call at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance in the S7000 block of Bluff Road in the town of Merrimac.

According to a release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Skuldt left the scene in a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo before deputies arrived. However, an officer identified a vehicle matching the provided description on Highway 113 near Highway DL and stopped the car.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy Jon MacAskill, the person who resides in the home called police after Skuldt showed up with fast food and gifts. When he was denied entry, he began banging on the outside of the building and scattered food along the ground.

When attempting to find Skuldt, the deputy saw tire tracks going across the road in the snow before spotting the vehicle on the highway as described by the caller. MacAskill reported that the driver, Skuldt, showed signs of inebriation and was put through sobriety field tests before being arrested.