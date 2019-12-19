Madison man faces OWI, other charges after town of Merrimac disturbance

A man who fled police after a disturbance at a residence in Merrimac was released from jail after paying a $200 cash bond Wednesday on charges of felony possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated.
Steven D. Skuldt, 27, of Madison, was arrested by Sauk County sheriff’s deputies after a call at 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a disturbance in the S7000 block of Bluff Road in the town of Merrimac.
According to a release by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Skuldt left the scene in a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo before deputies arrived. However, an officer identified a vehicle matching the provided description on Highway 113 near Highway DL and stopped the car.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Deputy Jon MacAskill, the person who resides in the home called police after Skuldt showed up with fast food and gifts. When he was denied entry, he began banging on the outside of the building and scattered food along the ground.
When attempting to find Skuldt, the deputy saw tire tracks going across the road in the snow before spotting the vehicle on the highway as described by the caller. MacAskill reported that the driver, Skuldt, showed signs of inebriation and was put through sobriety field tests before being arrested.
When being questioned during the traffic stop, Skuldt admitted to pounding on the door, but denied breaking a window. MacAskill noted in his report that Skuldt had fresh blood on his right hand and a can of Busch Light was in the console cup holder of the vehicle.
You have free articles remaining.
Skuldt said he had been at a bar earlier, but denied drinking from the can in his car, according to the complaint.
As he was being arrested, officers found a bag weighing 3.4 grams that later tested positive for THC. Blood samples taken by a Baraboo Ambulance District Service paramedic were sent to the state crime lab for testing.
Skuldt was transported to Sauk County Jail, where he remained in custody until posting bail Wednesday. When being processed at the jail, a deputy also found a 0.5 gram bag that later tested positive for cocaine.
Skuldt was charged with felony possession of cocaine second offense, felony possession of THC second offense, a third offense OWI, operating with a prohibited alcohol content third offense and criminal damage to property.
He was convicted of OWIs in June 2011 and December 2015 and was convicted of possession of THC in July 2011.
As conditions of his bond, Skuldt must not have any contact with the owner of the property he damaged and will only be allowed to return to the residence once under supervision of law enforcement to retrieve items that remain there. He must maintain absolute sobriety and will not be allowed to possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription maintained in its original bottle with doctor information. He is also prohibited from entering any bars, taverns or liquor stores.
Skuldt faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly eight years and fines up to $34,000. He could also have his driver’s license revoked for up to 16 years. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 24.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget.