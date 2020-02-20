Madison man gets probation for forgery charges

JUNEAU — A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to a year of probation for forgery.

Kierre Washington pleaded no contest to a felony charge of forgery. As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, five additional charges were dismissed, but read into the record.

Washington must pay $90 a month in fees while on probation. He must pay $606 in restitution. He must comply with his existing bail conditions. If he follows the agreement, the court will dismiss the case.

Washington and Hazel Freiberg, 21, both were charged with using the $100 counterfeit bills in several Beaver Dam businesses in March. Freiberg has a telephone scheduling conference in March.

Freiberg is charged with felonies for three counts of passing a forgery and two counts of attempting to pass a forgery.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police became aware of local stores that received the bills. In each incident a man or a woman went into the store and purchased low-cost items with the bills in order to receive change.