JUNEAU — A 20-year-old Madison man entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court to charges of burglarizing a Beaver Dam tavern last month.
Momodou K. Jammeh is charged with felony counts of burglary to a building or a dwelling, possession of burglarious tools and two counts of bail jumping. In addition, he faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer. He could face up to 28 years in prison and a $65,000 fine if convicted on all the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police were dispatched to the Thirsty Beaver on Sept. 4 at 5:30 a.m. Jammeh was first seen when officers arrived on the scene with a mask covering his face and walking south by the wooded area around Beaver Dam Lake. Beaver Dam Police began pursuing him and he continued to run through the wooded area before he jumped into the lake.
An officer heard him swimming in the water, but he came back into the wooded area and was taken into custody. Jammeh had a container of lip balm and two flashlights in his possession. Police also found a metal hammer near the mask he had been wearing.
Police entered the Thirsty Beaver building through the door that was left open and heard an alarm going off. A window was shattered on the south side of the building and the cash register was hanging from the cord behind the bar.
The owner of the bar arrived at the scene and was able to show police photos of the suspect inside the building.
Jammeh gave officers fake names, including “Soaked” for a last name. Beaver Dam Police were able to identify Jammeh through the Fast ID system at the Dodge County Jail. It was then that they found out that he had warrants for his arrest in Dane County.
