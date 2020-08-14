Madison man sentenced for Dells sexual assault of a child

A Madison man charged with first-degree child sexual assault in Sauk County Circuit Court recently had the charge dismissed after pleading guilty to similar charges in Chippewa County.
Joshua D. Terrazas, 28, had the charge combined into the Chippewa County case following a request from Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen based on state statute and the Sauk County case was dismissed.
Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge Steven H. Gibbs sentenced Terrazas on Aug. 3 to two years in county jail with Huber work release privileges. The Sauk County case was dismissed Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Terrazas had assaulted a 9-year-old more than once. The child told a family member and a human services professional contacted the Chippewa Falls Police Department in October 2018. Terrazas admitted the offenses to an investigator.
In a forensic interview, the child said multiple assaults happened and that “he did touch me in the wrong places,” adding that he had asked to be touched inappropriately and they had “cuddled” often.
During talks, the child cited a specific assault at Mt. Olympus Water Park in Wisconsin Dells when they were in a bed together and Terrazas “kept putting his hand in my private spot,” before other people walked into the room and interrupted him.
Terrazas was also sentenced to 10 years of probation and is required to register as a lifetime sexual offender. He must not have any contact with girls under 18 and may not possess or view pornographic material. Terrazas also owes $1,036 to the court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
