Madison man sentenced for OWI after Merrimac disturbance

A Madison man was recently sentenced to probation with jail time for causing a disturbance and driving while intoxicated in mid-December.
Steven D. Skuldt, 28, was found guilty after pleading no contest to misdemeanor cocaine possession, criminal damage and a third offense OWI. A felony charge of second offense marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content were dismissed by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Skuldt to nine years of probation. As a condition of the probation, he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail beginning Aug. 17. His license was also revoked for 26 months and he will be required to maintain an ignition interlock device for 26 months. Another condition of the probation requires Skuldt to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment treatment. He will not be allowed to own alcohol or any controlled substances, must seek full-time employment and maintain absolute sobriety. He is also prohibited from having any type of contact with the owner of the residence where criminal damage took place.
According to the criminal complaint, Skuldt was pulled over in his 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving the scene of a disturbance in the S7000 block of Bluff Road in the town of Merrimac.
He was stopped along Highway 113 near County Highway DL around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Skuldt showed up at a residence with fast food and gifts. When he was denied entry, Skuldt began banging on the outside of the building, scattering food along the ground.
According to the homeowner, Skuldt busted a window.
When deputies spoke to Skuldt, they noted signs of inebriation.
He was put through field sobriety tests and ultimately arrested. Officers saw fresh blood on Skuldt’s hand and found a can of Busch Light in the car’s center console cup holder.
Skuldt told deputies he had been at a bar earlier, but denied drinking from the can in his car. He also denied breaking in a window but admitted to pounding on several sides of the building.
Authorities searched the car when Skuldt was arrested and found a bag of marijuana weighing roughly 3.4 grams. While being processed at the Sauk County Jail, a deputy also found a 0.5 gram bag of cocaine.
According to court records, Skuldt was previously convicted of OWIs in June 2011 and December 2015. He was convicted of marijuana possession in July 2011.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.