Madison man sentenced for OWI after Merrimac disturbance

A Madison man was recently sentenced to probation with jail time for causing a disturbance and driving while intoxicated in mid-December.

Steven D. Skuldt, 28, was found guilty after pleading no contest to misdemeanor cocaine possession, criminal damage and a third offense OWI. A felony charge of second offense marijuana possession and a misdemeanor count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content were dismissed by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Skuldt to nine years of probation. As a condition of the probation, he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail beginning Aug. 17. His license was also revoked for 26 months and he will be required to maintain an ignition interlock device for 26 months. Another condition of the probation requires Skuldt to undergo an alcohol and drug assessment treatment. He will not be allowed to own alcohol or any controlled substances, must seek full-time employment and maintain absolute sobriety. He is also prohibited from having any type of contact with the owner of the residence where criminal damage took place.

According to the criminal complaint, Skuldt was pulled over in his 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies after leaving the scene of a disturbance in the S7000 block of Bluff Road in the town of Merrimac.