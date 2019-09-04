Beaver Dam Police have apprehended a 20-year-old Madison man who allegedly burglarized Thirsty Beaver Tavern, 500 Madison St., this morning.
According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, police were dispatched to the tavern after an alarm sounded in the building. Officers arrived two minutes after receiving the call at 5:24 a.m. and located the suspect, a man wearing a mask in the immediate area outside of the tavern.
This suspect fled and briefly entered Beaver Dam Lake. A perimeter was set up by law enforcement and a K9 unit was summoned to help with the search for the suspect. There was evidence on the scene that the tavern was forcibly entered. With the help of the K9 team, the suspect was located in the area directly to the south of 500 Madison Street.
The suspect is in custody at the Dodge County Jail, and will be charged with obstructing an officer, and bail jumping. Other charges regarding the burglary are also pending. The man also had five outstanding warrants from Dane County. The burglary to the Thirsty Beaver Tavern is still under investigation at this time.
The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Waupun Police Department K9 unit, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
