Madison man to go to mental health facility following fleeing incident

JUNEAU — A 40-year-old man is being placed in a mental health facility after being arrested last summer for fleeing police on the day he was released from prison.

Equon Hopkins appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger on Tuesday who ordered Hopkins placement and for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to transport Hopkins to a mental health institution that is designated by the Wisconsin Department of Human Services.

Hopkins was found not guilty by reason of mental difficulty or defect on Nov. 17 to a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer and second degree reckless endangerment and misdemeanor charges of hit and run and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Hopkins was released from the Dodge Correctional Institution at 9 a.m. July 29 and was picked up by his wife. While in the same vehicle with her he allegedly became upset about a T-shirt she brought him to wear and started going through his wife’s phone where he found messages from someone that angered him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hopkins’ wife said he had been in prison for stabbing the mother of his child during a child exchange.