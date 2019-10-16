JUNEAU – A man and woman from Madison will appear in Dodge County Circuit Court on charges of passing counterfeit $100 bills in Beaver Dam stores.
Kierre Washington, 19, and Hazel Freiberg, 21, both are charged with using the $100 counterfeit bills in several Beaver Dam businesses in March.
Washington faces felony charges for two counts of attempted uttering a forgery and four counts of uttering a forgery. He could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. Freiberg is charged with felonies for three counts of uttering a forgery and two counts of attempting to utter a forgery. She could face up to 23 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police became aware of local stores that received the bills. In each incident a man or a woman went into the store and purchased low-cost items with the bills in order to receive change.
Washington and Freiberg allegedly passed the counterfeit bills in Rechek’s Food Pride, Walmart and Animart, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and Cousins on the evening of March 25. In addition, they attempted to use the counterfeit bills in Menards and the former Shopko. Washington also allegedly went into Game Stop and used the counterfeit bills. Other stores may have received the fake $100s as well in the area.
According to the criminal complaint, a few days later Washington, Frieberg and another girl were arrested in Hudson. They were accused of passing 14 $100 bills with the same serial numbers.
The Hudson police had phones belonging to the two that showed they had been at the locations in Beaver Dam and text messages with others possibly talking about counterfeit money.
Initial appearances for both will be Nov. 4.
