Madison teen charged with burglary and graffiti

A teen from Madison is charged with stealing a phone and defacing property in the town of Hampden.

Victoria H. Mchoes, 19, Madison, is facing charges of burglary of a building or dwelling, a class F felony, and two misdemeanor counts of graffiti and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 3 a victim living on Hall Road in Hampden reported someone came to the residence early in the morning. The victim told a Columbia County Sheriff Deputy someone allegedly spread white paint in the driveway and threw eggs on the roof of the residence.

The victim said the person was at the residence between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. and allegedly used blue and red spray paint to write obscenities at the residence such as “racist” and “homophobe.” The victim also told the deputy they drew male genitals with the spray paint.

The complaint states Mchoes was identified as a person of interest in August. Then on Oct. 6 the same victim contacted the sheriff’s office about a stolen phone. The victim alleged the phone was stolen and some lights were on that they could not remember turning on and a window was broken.