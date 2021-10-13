Madison woman arrested for intent to sell designer drugs

A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.

Neisha L. Lemons, 30, Madison, has been arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a class E felony, possession with intent to deliver designer drugs, a class D felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lemons had her initial court appearance on Oct. 7 where Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set the signature bond at $500. Online records show Lemons is out of custody as of Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, two Columbus Police Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 151 near mile marker 118 in Columbus. During a search of the vehicle Officer Riley Vogel located a backpack containing a plastic baggie of suspected cocaine.

Vogel found a large amount of suspected MDMA or ecstasy. There was also a digital scales, razor blades and unused plastic baggies in the vehicle.

Prior to the search, Lemons admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in her bag. Lemons later admitted the backpack with the suspected cocaine and MDMA was hers.

Officers reported the bag tested positive for the presence of cocaine and weighed 8.4 grams. The suspected MDMA pills weighed 31.1 grams.