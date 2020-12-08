Madison woman placed on probation after conviction of passing counterfeit bills in Beaver Dam

JUNEAU — A 22-year-old Madison woman was placed on probation for three years on Tuesday for passing counterfeit bills in Beaver Dam during the spring of 2019.

Hazel Freiberg was charged with using the $100 counterfeit bills in several Beaver Dam businesses in March of 2019.

Freiberg was found guilty of two counts of forgery in July. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Freiberg on probation. She may not go on the premises of the victim of the case and shall seek counseling as recommended. The case may be expunged at the completion of probation.

Also charged in the incident was Kierre Washington, 20, who has a motion hearing scheduled Dec. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, local businesses reported receiving bogus bills to Beaver Dam Police. In each incident a man or a woman went into the store and purchased low-cost items with the bills in order to receive change.