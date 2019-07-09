JUNEAU — A 39-year-old Malone man was found guilty of his sixth offense of OWI stemming from a 2015 incident in Dodge County.
Jason S. Guell entered a no contest plea to the charge. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Guell on probation for four years. As a condition of his probation, Guell must serve 180 days in jail, undergo an alcohol and other drug abuse assessment, maintain absolute sobriety. His driver’s license was revoked for three years, and he will need an interlock ignition device on any vehicle he operates for two years.
According to the criminal complaint, Guell was traveling on Interstate 41 while it was under construction on Aug. 21, 2015. A Wisconsin State Trooper was contacted by another motorist who believed Guell was intoxicated after his pickup truck struck some of the construction barrels. Guell’s truck was located by the trooper who witnessed the truck crossing the center line. Guell had three previous OWIs at the time, and denied drinking. He also regsitered a .00 on a preliminary breathalyzer test. A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy who is a drug recognition expert responded and blood tests were done. The blood test results came back showing he had used methadone and lorazepam. Guell had been found guilty of OWI in 2001 and twice in 2005. He was also found guilty in 2018 and in Fond du Lac County on May 30.
