 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of assaulting teen at Wilderness Resort
0 Comments
alert top story

Man accused of assaulting teen at Wilderness Resort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Bruce man faces a maximum sentence of nearly 11 years in prison and fines up to $35,000 after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen while visiting Lake Delton in August.

Marcus A. Kahl, 18, was charged with third-degree sexual assault and sexual contact with a child age 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a teenager talked to an investigator in the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office about being sexually assaulted by Kahl. During a forensic interview, the now 16-year-old said that while on a trip to the Wilderness Resort, Kahl “forced himself on top” which was “just like he did in the past.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the interview with the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, the teenager said after other children in the suite went to sleep, they were in another room. The teenager said Kahl ignored any type of denial and the teen was made uncomfortable by his advances. Kahl had also allegedly left marks on the teen’s body during the assault.

The teenager also said Kahl forced other sexual acts that night.

Rusk County Investigator Zach Dieckman interviewed Kahl in January. According to the complaint, Kahl said the teen “eventually gave in” even after saying no “but they had sex anyway in what was described as Marcus” pressuring the 15-year-old into sexual acts.

Kahl is scheduled for an initial appearance in court July 21.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News