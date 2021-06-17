Man accused of assaulting teen at Wilderness Resort

A Bruce man faces a maximum sentence of nearly 11 years in prison and fines up to $35,000 after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen while visiting Lake Delton in August.
Marcus A. Kahl, 18, was charged with third-degree sexual assault and sexual contact with a child age 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, a teenager talked to an investigator in the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office about being sexually assaulted by Kahl. During a forensic interview, the now 16-year-old said that while on a trip to the Wilderness Resort, Kahl “forced himself on top” which was “just like he did in the past.”
During the interview with the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, the teenager said after other children in the suite went to sleep, they were in another room. The teenager said Kahl ignored any type of denial and the teen was made uncomfortable by his advances. Kahl had also allegedly left marks on the teen’s body during the assault.
The teenager also said Kahl forced other sexual acts that night.
Rusk County Investigator Zach Dieckman interviewed Kahl in January. According to the complaint, Kahl said the teen “eventually gave in” even after saying no “but they had sex anyway in what was described as Marcus” pressuring the 15-year-old into sexual acts.
Kahl is scheduled for an initial appearance in court July 21.
GALLERY: Sauk County cops, courts
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Albart B. Shores trial
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Pulvermacher listens
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.