Man accused of assaulting teen at Wilderness Resort

A Bruce man faces a maximum sentence of nearly 11 years in prison and fines up to $35,000 after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen while visiting Lake Delton in August.

Marcus A. Kahl, 18, was charged with third-degree sexual assault and sexual contact with a child age 15 in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a teenager talked to an investigator in the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office about being sexually assaulted by Kahl. During a forensic interview, the now 16-year-old said that while on a trip to the Wilderness Resort, Kahl “forced himself on top” which was “just like he did in the past.”

During the interview with the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, the teenager said after other children in the suite went to sleep, they were in another room. The teenager said Kahl ignored any type of denial and the teen was made uncomfortable by his advances. Kahl had also allegedly left marks on the teen’s body during the assault.

The teenager also said Kahl forced other sexual acts that night.