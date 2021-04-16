Man accused of Delton vehicular homicide stands mute, starts trial Monday

The jury trial will begin Monday after a man charged with six felony counts of homicide by use of a vehicle stood mute Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett entered a not guilty plea on all 15 felony counts against the La Crosse man, which also included charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, drunken driving with a passenger under 16 years old, driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a passenger under 16 and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16.
Albart B. Shores, 58, appeared via video conferencing software Zoom with his attorney Friday. Two family members of the victims also appeared via Zoom. Shores agreed to proceed to trial.
According to the criminal complaint, Shores was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf in late October 2018 when the vehicle struck a 2009 GMC Yukon near milepost 91 on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton.
A witness told a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper that the Volkswagen came up behind the Yukon quickly, fishtailed and swerved as if to regain control. That was when it slid into the other vehicle.
David A. Howe, 60, of Menomonie, was the driver of the Yukon and 56-year-old Scot Miller of Colfax was a passenger. Both were killed in the crash.
Homicide charges filed against Onalaska man in fatal 2018 crash after prosecutors say cocaine was found in driver's blood
According to information released by Wisconsin State Patrol at the time of the collision, two other passengers of the Yukon, 56-year-old Richard P. Schoenke and 62-year-old Thomas D. Millar, were injured in the crash.
Occupants of the Volkswagen included 23-year-old Shaquita V. Fajr, 19-year-old Tanganika Barber, Shores and a 2-year-old child. None were injured.
According to the complaint, a blood sample taken from Shores was sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Analysis there showed that he had traces of both ethanol and cocaine in his body at the time of the collision.
Shores also faces nine counts of felony bail jumping in a case filed Aug. 4 and is currently out on a $2,500 cash bond for those charges. According to court documents, Shores has previous driving while intoxicated convictions. Online court records show he was found guilty of selling cocaine in June 2007 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The trial will begin Monday morning in branch 2 of the courthouse rather than Barrett’s branch 3 courtroom to accommodate for distance among attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled through April 30.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.