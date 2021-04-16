Man accused of Delton vehicular homicide stands mute, starts trial Monday

The jury trial will begin Monday after a man charged with six felony counts of homicide by use of a vehicle stood mute Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett entered a not guilty plea on all 15 felony counts against the La Crosse man, which also included charges of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, drunken driving with a passenger under 16 years old, driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a passenger under 16 and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16.

Albart B. Shores, 58, appeared via video conferencing software Zoom with his attorney Friday. Two family members of the victims also appeared via Zoom. Shores agreed to proceed to trial.

According to the criminal complaint, Shores was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf in late October 2018 when the vehicle struck a 2009 GMC Yukon near milepost 91 on Interstate 90/94 in the town of Delton.

A witness told a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper that the Volkswagen came up behind the Yukon quickly, fishtailed and swerved as if to regain control. That was when it slid into the other vehicle.

David A. Howe, 60, of Menomonie, was the driver of the Yukon and 56-year-old Scot Miller of Colfax was a passenger. Both were killed in the crash.

