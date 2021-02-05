Man accused of Lake Delton child sexual assault deemed incompetent to stand trial

A Baraboo man who facing felony charges of first-degree child sex assault of a child under 13 was deemed not currently competent to stand trial.
Harold Drew Jackson, 35, faced a maximum prison sentence of about 120 years and fines up to $10,000 for the two felony counts and a misdemeanor bail jumping charge. The bail jumping stemmed from another case in which Jackson had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in May 2018 after pleading no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, an 11-year-old reported in March 2019 that Jackson had touched her inappropriately at a Lake Delton restaurant. Family members told police that they noticed a “distinct change” in the child’s behavior after Jackson allegedly assaulted her.
The child told a Lake Delton Police detective during an interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison that Jackson had groped her in the restaurant and had assaulted her at least one other time while he was helping a family member move out of a nursing home.
“She wanted to get away from him and stay away from him,” the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Jackson told detectives that his hand was “slipping a bit” but had no intention of assaulting the child.
“I wasn’t doing anything sexual or anything,” Jackson allegedly said. “I’m telling you straight up.”
Jackson, who was released in September 2019 on a $3,000 signature bond, was scheduled to begin trial proceedings at the end of 2020, but they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered a competency examination Dec. 1 and a physician’s report from Dr. Craig Schoenecker, a West Bend psychiatrist, was submitted to the court Dec. 17. During a hearing Jan. 27, Barrett found Jackson was not competent to participate in a trial.
Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen argued that Jackson could be competent within 12 months as designated by statute. Barrett then signed an order Jan. 28 committing Jackson to psychiatric treatment.
The order calls for Jackson to be committed to the Department of Health Services for “an indeterminate term not to exceed 12 months.”
