Man accused of Lake Delton child sexual assault deemed incompetent to stand trial

A Baraboo man who facing felony charges of first-degree child sex assault of a child under 13 was deemed not currently competent to stand trial.

Harold Drew Jackson, 35, faced a maximum prison sentence of about 120 years and fines up to $10,000 for the two felony counts and a misdemeanor bail jumping charge. The bail jumping stemmed from another case in which Jackson had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in May 2018 after pleading no contest to fourth-degree sexual assault charges.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, an 11-year-old reported in March 2019 that Jackson had touched her inappropriately at a Lake Delton restaurant. Family members told police that they noticed a “distinct change” in the child’s behavior after Jackson allegedly assaulted her.

The child told a Lake Delton Police detective during an interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison that Jackson had groped her in the restaurant and had assaulted her at least one other time while he was helping a family member move out of a nursing home.

“She wanted to get away from him and stay away from him,” the complaint states.

