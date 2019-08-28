JUNEAU — A 22-year-old Beaver Dam man waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday on a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property after he allegedly slammed his car into Beaver Dam Middle School on Aug. 21. The crash caused damages that have left the school closed to staff for the past week.
Roy Cortez, currently being held in the Dodge County Jail, could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez did not stop when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over Aug. 21 and drove 50-60 mph around the streets of Beaver Dam before he crashed into the school. At the time of the crash, police estimated he was traveling 80-90 mph.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez was involved in a domestic abuse situation at his home in the 800 block of North Center Street at 11:15 p.m. A 30-year-old woman at the house said he had broken a window there after he was locked out. The woman said he was intoxicated.
A Beaver Dam police officer noticed the white Dodge Dart that Cortez was driving traveling on North Center Street while speaking with the other resident of the home. According to the complaint, the officer followed the Dodge. The vehicle did not stop after the officer put on the squad car’s lights and siren.
According to the complaint, the Dodge began increasing its speed around Denning and North Center streets, turned back down North Center Street, then left on Liberty Street before traveling south on Grove Street. The officer backed off of Cortez’s vehicle and was a couple blocks behind when the vehicle struck the middle school.
“I was able to observe a large fireball as well as a flash and shortly thereafter a large thud sound emanating from ahead of my patrol vehicle,” the officer said in the criminal complaint. “As I approached the scene, I was able to observe the white Dodge Dart, which had collided with several utility items at the north wall of the Beaver Dam Middle School.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez had a large laceration on the back of his left arm.
An arraignment for Cortez was scheduled for Oct. 2.
