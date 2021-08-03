Man accused of selling rock salt as methamphetamine in Lodi

An arrest warrant has been issued for Marshall man linked to a drug deal in Lodi. The deal was supposed to be for methamphetamine but it was rock salt.

Jayson A. Mathison, 30, Marshall, has been charged with falsely presenting a non-controlled substance, a class I felony, and second degree recklessly endangering safety, a class G felony.

Columbia County Circuit Judge Todd Hepler issued the arrest warrant for Mathison on July 29. According to the criminal complaint, in February a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a report in Lodi of a man shaking, feeling cold and have difficulty breathing. The caller believed the man was having a heart attack.

Deputy Kevin Jones arrived at the home while EMS attended to the man. The man, only identified as Victim 1 in the complaint, told authorities he believed he had attempted to use methamphetamine.

However he told Deputy Jones he believes he injected himself with rock salt.

Deputy Jones was told Mathison had supplied what he thought to be methamphetamine. The victim arranged to meet with Mathison in Lodi and returned home with his purchase.