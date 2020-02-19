Man accused of sexually abusing Dodge Correctional inmate pleads not guilty

JUNEAU — A former Dodge Correctional Institution inmate entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting his cellmate in 2018.
Donald Patrick Coughlin, 63, currently being housed at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault as a repeater. He could be sentenced to 80 additional years in prison if convicted of both charges.
Coughlin is serving a 48-year prison sentence after being convicted in Juneau County in 2017 of 21 counts of child sexual assault. Coughlin forced three boys, who were adults when they reported the crimes, to perform sex acts at his home, his family business and other locations in Lyndon Station. The victims ranged in age from 7 to 16 at the time of the crimes, which occurred between the late 1980s and early 1990s. At the time of the crimes, Coughlin served as village president of Lyndon Station.
According to the recent criminal complaint, an inmate was put in a cell at Dodge Correctional Institution on March 7, 2018. The inmate alleged that Coughlin forced sexual contact on him, including sexually assaulting the other inmate when he was sleeping a couple of nights after he moved into the cell.
The inmate informed a correctional officer about the assault through a note at lunch the next day.
According to the criminal complaint, Coughlin told the inmate that he would kill him if he told anyone about the assault.
Coughlin was questioned about the assault and denied it occurred. Evidence was sent to the State Crime Lab in Madison and DNA evidence is being used in the case.
Coughlin has a telephone scheduling conference scheduled on March 24.
