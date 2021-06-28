 Skip to main content
Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Wisconsin Dells hotel
Man accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Wisconsin Dells hotel

An area man faces up to 60 years in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in March during a stay at a Wisconsin Dells hotel.

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, was charged Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Hopinkah is an alias for Jamieson Winter Patterson, of Lake Delton, who is also facing charges of armed burglary in Adams County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman was watching two children while a group of adults celebrated Hopinkah’s birthday in the city. The adults were in an adjoining room of the Super 8 in Wisconsin Dells while she and the children were in the other.

The woman told police that she woke up after 1 a.m. to a noise and saw Hopinkah allegedly forcing the 5-year-old to perform a sex act. The woman said she screamed at him to leave.

The child had no shirt on and the pants on the child were partially pulled down.

While speaking in early June to a child forensic interviewer, the 5-year-old said Hopinkah repeatedly pulled down the child’s pants even as the child continued to pull them back up, and forced the 5-year-old to lie stomach down while rubbing his genitals against the child.

The 5-year-old said the assault was making the child sick when suddenly the woman cursed and yelled at Hopinkah to leave the room.

Hopinkah is scheduled to make an initial appearance July 21 in court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

