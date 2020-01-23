Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Wisconsin Dells hotel

Police have arrested a 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells man on allegations of second-degree sexual assault at the Top Hat Motel.

Jason P. Elliott, formerly of Reedsburg, faces up to 40 years in prison for the felony offense. He is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

In Sauk County, Elliott faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping for incidents that reportedly involved the same woman who's accusing him of sexual assault in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man at the Top Hat Motel told police Jan. 16 that a woman was crying and had told him that she was raped. Police found the woman curled up in a bed in a fetal position. The woman said she and Elliott were arguing all day before Elliott shoved her down on a hotel bed and pulled her pants down despite her telling him “no.”

Elliott held her down with his hands on her shoulders and the woman told him “no” numerous times. Elliott covered her mouth and made it difficult for her to breathe and the sexual intercourse lasted for 5 to 10 minutes. She reported Elliott had been violent with her in the past.

In his initial appearance Tuesday, Columbia County Circuit Court set Elliott’s cash bond at $10,000.

He remains in custody at Columbia County Jail in Portage and has a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

