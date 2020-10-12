Man allegedly causes Fairfield interstate crash with violent behavior

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock issued an arrest warrant Friday for a man who fled after allegedly striking a driver and causing an accident along Interstate 90/94 near the Town of Fairfield.

Deandre M. Dabney, 27, Sun Prairie, faces felony charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin state trooper responded around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 30 to calls about a vehicle which hit a barrier along the interstate near County Highway T and a person running along the roadway near the median. Lake Delton Police officers were called to the crash.

They found a woman on the side of the road and a man, later identified as Dabney, sitting in the car that struck the median barrier. When officers started talking to the woman, they saw Dabney running away and under the County T overpass.

The woman told officers that she and Dabney were driving south after leaving The Reef, a nightclub in Lake Delton, when security removed Dabney for being too intoxicated. She said they were driving when Dabney became angry and began kicking her glove compartment and rearview mirror.