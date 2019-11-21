TOWN OF LEEDS -- A 32-year-old man is accused of using an arm cast with metal rods to threaten a law enforcement officer that he called to his home Tuesday.
Brent D. Smith faces up to six years in prison for the alleged felony threat and is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction.
Smith reported to law enforcement that his friend had threatened to stab him with a knife and beat him with brass knuckles if Smith wouldn’t drink alcohol with him during lunch, according to the criminal complaint. The responding Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy saw that Smith was stumbling and smelled of intoxicants. Smith submitted to a preliminary breath test with a 0.254% result.
The complaint states the deputy called Smith’s friend on the phone and the friend said Smith had been “getting sloppy” during lunch and so he took Smith home and told him to go to sleep. The friend admitted he had knives and brass knuckles in his trunk but denied threatening Smith with them. The friend said there had been no confrontation between them, but Smith wanted to hug him when he left Smith’s home, which was abnormal.
After this phone call, Smith told the deputy that his friend was a liar, even though Smith could not have heard their phone conversation, according to the complaint. Smith then admitted his friend did not threaten him and that he called law enforcement because he thought the knife and brass knuckles were illegal. He complained that his friend bought him two shots of alcohol during lunch.
Smith reportedly asked the deputy if he would arrest him, “tase” him or chase him for running away and the deputy told him he would not do any of these things. The deputy informed Smith that he had called Smith’s wife and that he would leave the residence when she arrived home. Smith told the deputy he was an alcoholic and secret drinker and asked the deputy to get rid of the alcohol he had in his barn. In the barn, Smith said he wanted to go to jail and said he was afraid that his wife would be upset with him for being drunk.
The deputy reports Smith’s demeanor changed from being polite and calm to being excited, rude and threatening. Smith at one point closed his fists and took a posture as if preparing for a fight. The deputy tried to keep Smith calm by talking to him and Smith said again that he would like to go to jail. When the deputy told Smith he would instead take him to Tellurian, a detoxification center, Smith postured, closed his fists and pointed at the deputy and said he would beat him up.
The complaint states the deputy then stepped back and tried to keep Smith calm but believed the threat was serious because Smith was wearing a cast on his arm with metal rods sticking out of it, a ready-made weapon. Smith walked to the deputy’s squad car and hit the window with his elbow. The deputy requested backup and for backup to respond with lights and sirens. The deputy was able to take Smith into custody and place him in his squad car, wherein Smith hit the car door several times with his arm cast.
Smith is scheduled for a pretrial conference Dec. 23 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
