Man and woman found sleeping in vehicle in town of Lyndon charged with meth possession

A Lyndon Station man and Wisconsin Dells woman are facing meth possession charges after police allegedly found the pair sleeping in their vehicle in the town of Lyndon.
Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 39, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the bail jumping charges.
Kaitlyn Goodell, 28, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and three counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the bail jumping charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:58 p.m. Dec. 7, Deputy Jarrett Taylor and Deputy Matthew Bourgeois were dispatched to the intersection of Raedel Lane and Lyndon Road in the town of Lyndon for a report of two people asleep in a vehicle at a stop sign.
Upon arrival, the deputies met with Trooper Brian Welch of the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to Welch, both the driver, Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, and the passenger, Kaitlyn Goodell, were sleeping when he made contact. Welch was able to wake both occupants, but they were slow to wake and groggy for several minutes. Goodell told Welch there were needles in an eyeglass case in the center console.
Cooley-Lonetree said he was very tired when he came to the stop sign, so he stopped, put the car in park and hugged Goodell. After the hug they both fell asleep.
While speaking with Cooley-Lonetree, the officer noted his pupils were unusually small. Cooley-Lonetree denied any drug use but said he had been taking methadone, with the last dose in the morning. According to Cooley-Lonetree there were no illegal items in the vehicle to his knowledge, and if there were they belonged to Goodell.
A witness stated he found the vehicle and observed the female passenger had a glasses case open with two vials inside of the case, and two syringes on her lap. The witness said the sleeves of one of Goodell’s arms was rolled up, as well as one of Cooley-Lonetree’s sleeves. The witness called 911 because he believed they had overdosed.
Cooley-Lonetree agreed when asked to perform standard field sobriety tests. During the tests Taylor observed five clues indicating Cooley-Lonetree was under the influence.
After completion of the tests, Cooley-Lonetree was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated, and was transported to the Juneau County Jail. At the jail, Mauston Ambulance performed a blood draw.
Goodell admitted to using methamphetamine and heroin at the stop sign where the vehicle was found. Goodell said her “kit” was wrapped in a blanket in the back seat.
Bourgeois located the glasses case where he found two syringes. He also found a cap for one of the syringes, a small baggy with a white residue inside, and another container holding two crystal like rocks.
When asked about the rocks, Goodell said they were rock candy, and said someone sold her fake drugs. A test of the rocks came back negative for methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine. The white substance in the baggy tested positive for methamphetamine.
Goodell was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Cooley-Lonetree and Goodell are both scheduled for an initial appearance April 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
