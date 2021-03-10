Man and woman found sleeping in vehicle in town of Lyndon charged with meth possession

A Lyndon Station man and Wisconsin Dells woman are facing meth possession charges after police allegedly found the pair sleeping in their vehicle in the town of Lyndon.

Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 39, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the bail jumping charges.

Kaitlyn Goodell, 28, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and three counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the meth charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on each of the bail jumping charges.

According to the criminal complaint: