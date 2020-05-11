Man appears in court on charges of hitting Beaver Dam squad while fleeing domestic dispute

JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man appeared in court on Monday for his initial hearing after allegedly striking a Beaver Dam squad car following an incident where he attempted to pull his girlfriend into his truck while the two were in a parking lot on the north side of Beaver Dam.
Tamarie Jeffries is charged with a felony count of vehicle fleeing or eluding an officer and misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an unattended vehicle, resisting an officer, battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted of all the charges against him, Jeffries could face up to six years in prison and a $32,000 fine.
Jeffries appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday. A $5,000 cash bond was set with conditions that he not have contact or communications with the victim nor her residence, and he maintains absolute sobriety.
According to a criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police were called on Saturday at 8:40 p.m. for an ongoing domestic incident in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Wayland Street. The Jeep that Jeffries was driving allegedly struck the Beaver Dam squad on purpose when leaving the parking lot.
Jeffries fled the scene and traveled down Wayland Street to Spring Street to University Avenue to Wisconsin Street and back to Wayland Street with his Jeep traveling 45 mph at times in the 25 mph zone.
Jeffries then left his vehicle and was subdued by an electronic control device. According to the criminal complaint, Jeffries appeared to have been drinking.
A man who resided in the area contacted police after seeing Jeffries force a woman into his Jeep and believed that he might be kidnapping the woman, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim was upset and said she was injured, but did not want EMS.
Jeffries is currently in the Dodge County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 21.
