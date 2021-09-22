Man arrested after high speed chase in Columbia County

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was led on a chase on Highway 16 starting near Lewiston but was unable to catch the car even at 115 mph. When the car came to a stop, two people fled the car and into a cornfield.

Dallas Arneson, 34, Lyndon Station, is charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer, a class I felony, and two counts of felony bail jumping, class H felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor operating while revoked.

Arneson was in Columbia County Court in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff for his initial appearance on Wednesday. Arneson waived his time limits for the preliminary hearing. Judge Von Hoff set a $500 signature bond with standard felony conditions.

Online records show he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Deputy Chad Steinle saw a black car July 24 around 1:40 p.m. on Highway 16 near the Lewiston Station Hill. Steinle used radar to determine the car was going 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy did a U-turn in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle and the black car allegedly increased its speed. Then Steinle turned on his emergency lights and sped up to 115 mph but was unable to catch up to the car.