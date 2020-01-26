Man arrested after vehicle found in median near Ski High Road

A Janesville man was arrested Saturday after police responded to a car accident and found his vehicle stuck on a median.

Robert Daniel Stowell, 37, was found with his 2010 Jeep. According to information released by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the vehicle was immobilized by the snow in a median near Ski High Road along Highway 12 in the town of Sumpter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies arrested Stowell on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a third offense, and possession of marijuana and threatening a law enforcement officer.

A call to the county dispatch explained that an accident had taken place along the highway. When deputies responded, they found Stowell’s vehicle stuck in “deep snow” along the median. After investigation into the crash, officers arrested Stowell.

Stowell was transported to and held at the Sauk County Jail. Online Sauk County Circuit Court records indicate Stowell had not been formally charged as of Sunday afternoon. He was found guilty of a second offense of driving while intoxicated in January 2011 in Rock County Circuit Court and has also been convicted of felonies for manufacturing/delivery of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.