Man arrested for allegedly setting ex's car on fire at Lake Delton hotel

A Chicago man was charged with felony arson Wednesday after being caught on security footage obtaining gasoline to set a former girlfriend’s car on fire in Wisconsin Dells.

Nathaniel V. Griffin, 47, faces a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months as well as a fine up to $10,000 for a count of felony arson of property other than a building.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called around 2:45 a.m. June 7 to the Delton Marriott Suites, where they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot. They were able to identify the license plate and tracked down the owner, who said she had rented the vehicle in Illinois and had just arrived that day and that no one knew she was there because the trip was organized only two days before then.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police reviewed security footage of the parking lot. The video showed a person walking up to the hood of the car, starting a small fire and then returning to pour an accelerant on the flames. The fire quickly grew and video showed the person running away with small fires lit on them. According to the complaint, the camera was too far away to discern much of a description of the person.