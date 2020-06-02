Man arrested for allegedly stealing from Baraboo apartment building laundry site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Prairie du Sac man faces more than 18 years in prison and $60,000 in fines for allegedly breaking into laundry machines to steal coins from a Baraboo apartment building.

Kyle R. French, 26, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony burglary and possession of burglary tools. He also faces misdemeanor counts of entering a locked coin box, possessing tools to break into the coin box and theft up to $2,500.

According to the criminal complaint, Baraboo Police Officer Matt Gilbert was called to 1331 Winnebago Circle at about 10 a.m. Friday. A woman had entered the laundry room of her building to find French allegedly attempting to break into a machine.

Sauk County sheriff’s deputies apprehended French. According to the complaint, they found about $15 in quarters, a dollar bill, three keys, a hat, a wallet and metal rod in French’s possession.

French told officers the metal rod was a piece of the coin machine and not a burglary tool. The woman told police that she and another person believed French had broken into the machines to get coins at least once before. When an officer tested one of the keys, he found it unlocked a number of washing machines at the site.