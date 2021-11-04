Man arrested for fourth OWI in Columbus

A man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge in Columbia County.
He was convicted of his third drunken driving offense three months ago in Jefferson County.
Kody A. Sullivan, 45, Sun Prairie, has been charged with 4th OWI, a class H felony, and two related misdemeanor charges of ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install and operating while revoked.
At his initial appearance on Nov. 2, Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a signature bond at $2,500. Online records show Sullivan posted his bond and is out of custody.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 30 around 11:21 p.m., a Columbus Police Officer did a routine check on a vehicle traveling east on East James Street. During the check the officer noted the registered vehicle owner had a revoked driver’s license.
Officer Riley Vogel initiated a traffic stop on River Road near the intersection of Manning Street in Columbus. The vehicle was registered to Kody Sullivan and Vogel confirmed Sullivan’s identity with a Wisconsin driver’s license.
Vogel reported a strong odor of intoxicants during his initial approach to the vehicle. He noted Sullivan’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and watery and his speech “sounded thick and slurred.”
When Vogel asked Sullivan how much he had to drink, Sullivan allegedly responded “not much.”
During the traffic stop, Vogel administered a number of field sobriety tests. Sullivan allegedly exhibited four out of six clues during a horizontal gaze test. Then during the walk and turn test Sullivan allegedly exhibited six out of eight standardized clues of intoxication. The final test was a one leg stand test where Sullivan allegedly showed three of the four standardized clues of intoxication.
Vogel administered a preliminary breath test and the test showed an alcohol concentration of 0.133.
Online court records show Sullivan was first convicted of OWI in 1995, then again in 2011 and in August this year.
At the initial appearance, Sullivan waived time limits on the preliminary hearing. He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial conference in January with a return date in March.