Man arrested for fourth OWI in Columbus

A man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge in Columbia County.

He was convicted of his third drunken driving offense three months ago in Jefferson County.

Kody A. Sullivan, 45, Sun Prairie, has been charged with 4th OWI, a class H felony, and two related misdemeanor charges of ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install and operating while revoked.

At his initial appearance on Nov. 2, Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a signature bond at $2,500. Online records show Sullivan posted his bond and is out of custody.

According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 30 around 11:21 p.m., a Columbus Police Officer did a routine check on a vehicle traveling east on East James Street. During the check the officer noted the registered vehicle owner had a revoked driver’s license.

Officer Riley Vogel initiated a traffic stop on River Road near the intersection of Manning Street in Columbus. The vehicle was registered to Kody Sullivan and Vogel confirmed Sullivan’s identity with a Wisconsin driver’s license.

Vogel reported a strong odor of intoxicants during his initial approach to the vehicle. He noted Sullivan’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and watery and his speech “sounded thick and slurred.”