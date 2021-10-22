Man arrested for identity theft in Portage

A man has been arrested and charged with attempting to a stolen credit card in Portage after allegedly breaking into a truck in Wisconsin Dells.

Dillon T. Sauer, 25, Grand Marsh, remains in custody after being charged with two counts of felony identity theft and eight counts of felony bail jumping.

At Sauer’s initial appearance Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Sauer’s cash bond at $3,000 and set standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, a victim called Wisconsin Dells Police on Oct. 9 after an alleged break-in of the victim's truck overnight. The victim said his wallet, including credit cards, and GPS were stolen from the truck. Another victim said her car was broken into and a video game console was stolen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That same day Portage Police were notified that the stolen credit cards were being used in Portage. The victim called Portage Police and said someone used his the stolen credit card at the Portage Wal-Mart.

The charge was over $500 just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Wal-Mart, but the card was declined. Portage police then found out the card was used at Kwik Trip. Officers went to the gas station and the manager said the credit card was charged almost $100. That charge was not declined.