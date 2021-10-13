Man arrested for repeated sexual assault of child in Columbia County

A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.

Daniel J. Graves, 39, Friesland, has been arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child, a class C felony.

At his initial appearance on Oct. 8, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Graves’ bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions and no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18.

On Tuesday, Graves posted his cash bond and was released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint, Columbia County Sheriff Det. Sgt. Emily Leland interviewed a 12 year-old girl referred to as victim 1 at the Columbia County Department of Human Services. The victim told Leland that Graves “touches her while they are watching TV and while she is sleeping.”

The victim told Leland it first happened when she was in second grade. The victim said Graves would make her touch his penis and forced her to perform sex acts prior to trick or treating at Halloween.

The complaint outlines a number of other incidents with the victim and Graves in the village of Rio and the Village of Friesland.

The victim told Leland this has happened maybe 20 times.