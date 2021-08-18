Man arrested for threatening Lodi officers

A Sun Prairie man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Lodi Police officer and a sheriff deputy. The officers were called to the Waddle Inn for reports of an armed intoxicated man in a minivan.

Zackery A. Raether, 32, has been charged with two counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a class H felony. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a $5,000 signature bond that was posted.

At his initial appearance on Aug. 11, Raether had his bond set with standard felony conditions by Judge Voigt.

According to the criminal complaint, Lodi Police Officer Kyle McCarty went to the Waddle Inn at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 7. McCarty observed Raether parked in a grass field east of the Waddle Inn. McCarty called for backup officers.

Soon Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Ronald Stage and Sgt. Brian Poulin arrived on scene. The officers made contact with Raether and asked him to exit his vehicle with his hands up.

Raether did what the officers said and that is when McCarty could smell strong intoxicants coming from him. As he exited the vehicle McCarty noticed an empty gun holster on Raether and located a handgun inside the vehicle.

McCarty was transporting Raether to Columbia County Jal when Raether starting making threats.