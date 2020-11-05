Man arrested in Lake Delton drug raid has case sent to federal court

One of two men arrested in a Lake Delton drug raid at the end of September has had his charges sent to federal court.
Timothy Eugene Savannah, 28, Waupun, was charged with seven felonies related to drug possession, selling and illegal gun ownership in Sauk County Circuit Court. The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss the case at the county level Oct. 26 because Savannah was “indicted federally for the primary crimes contained in the state case,” according to the motion. The case was moved in accordance with federal guidelines.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko ordered the dismissal Oct. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities were informed that Savannah had been selling methamphetamine in August. An undercover agent called and bought an ounce of meth while under surveillance and the seller was identified as Savannah.
Investigators discovered that Savannah had an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Another larger purchase of methamphetamine was performed by the undercover agent, leading to a search warrant being issued for the residence in Lake Delton.
The search of the apartment reportedly yielded “a large amount of U.S. currency,” tools consistent with drug processing, a Smith and Wesson handgun, and bags containing 5.4 grams of cocaine, 12.8 grams of ecstasy and 7.3 grams of heroin.
According to the complaint, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Special Agent Michael Mansavage of the state Department of Justice executed the warrant in mid-September. Team members reported Savannah ran to a third story balcony and seemed like he was about to jump until he saw officers surrounding the property and went back inside.
Another man arrested during the raid, Gary Athmore Scott of Windsor, “casually walked outside on the porch...smoking a ‘blunt’” with his hands in the air. Officers found a bag of 8 grams of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket near Scott, according to the complaint.
Scott was also allegedly in possession of a set of keys for a GMC Terrain in the parking lot, though the complaint did not indicate whether it was his vehicle. Mansavage allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9 millimeter handgun in the console.
Scott faces felony counts of second offense marijuana possession and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felon in Sauk County. Klicko set a $500 cash bond Sept. 25 for Scott and he is still being held at Sauk County Jail, according to online records. Scott is scheduled to return to court Jan. 20.
