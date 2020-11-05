Man arrested in Lake Delton drug raid has case sent to federal court

According to the complaint, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and Special Agent Michael Mansavage of the state Department of Justice executed the warrant in mid-September. Team members reported Savannah ran to a third story balcony and seemed like he was about to jump until he saw officers surrounding the property and went back inside.

Another man arrested during the raid, Gary Athmore Scott of Windsor, “casually walked outside on the porch...smoking a ‘blunt’” with his hands in the air. Officers found a bag of 8 grams of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket near Scott, according to the complaint.

Scott was also allegedly in possession of a set of keys for a GMC Terrain in the parking lot, though the complaint did not indicate whether it was his vehicle. Mansavage allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9 millimeter handgun in the console.

Scott faces felony counts of second offense marijuana possession and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felon in Sauk County. Klicko set a $500 cash bond Sept. 25 for Scott and he is still being held at Sauk County Jail, according to online records. Scott is scheduled to return to court Jan. 20.

